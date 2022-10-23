Los Angeles Favorites – Dawes Announces US Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed rockers Dawes, favorites in the LA scene, have announced plans for a US headlining tour – ‘An Evening With Dawes.’
The tour kicks off in March 2023 at Birmingham, AL’s Iron City, with their hometown finale taking place at LA’s Theatre at Ace Hotel in May 2023.
The band recently released their critically-acclaimed eighth album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, via Rounder Records, which was produced by frequent collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy String, Angel Olson).
“We’re back to the Evening With format,” says Taylor Goldsmith. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”
AN EVENING WITH DAWES US TOUR 2023
MARCH 2023
2 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
7 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird
8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
14 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
APRIL 2023
6 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
7 – Houston, TX – The Heights
8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
11 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
14 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre-WI
15 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
16 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
18 – Wichita, KS – Wave
19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
20 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room
22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
28 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
MAY 2023
5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel