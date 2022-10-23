Los Angeles Favorites – Dawes Announces US Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed rockers Dawes, favorites in the LA scene, have announced plans for a US headlining tour – ‘An Evening With Dawes.’

The tour kicks off in March 2023 at Birmingham, AL’s Iron City, with their hometown finale taking place at LA’s Theatre at Ace Hotel in May 2023.

The band recently released their critically-acclaimed eighth album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, via Rounder Records, which was produced by frequent collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy String, Angel Olson).

“We’re back to the Evening With format,” says Taylor Goldsmith. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”

AN EVENING WITH DAWES US TOUR 2023

MARCH 2023

2 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

7 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

14 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

APRIL 2023

6 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

7 – Houston, TX – The Heights

8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

14 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre-WI

15 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

16 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

18 – Wichita, KS – Wave

19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

20 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room

22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

28 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

MAY 2023

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel