Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Tour Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is returning to North America in 2023 with shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, and more. The tour kicks off February 9 at Bridgestone Arena, where he will be performing with the Nashville Symphony for the first time.

The world-renowned tenor recently wrapped up a round of shows in the US and Europe, hitting Germany and Denmark, among other countries.

Tickets for the announced shows go on sale on October 31. Fan club members will have presale access starting October 26 until October 30.

2023 U.S. Tour Dates

2/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

2/11 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

2/14 – FLA Live – Sunrise, FL

2/16 – Amalie – Tampa, FL*

5/09 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

5/10 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

5/12 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

5/14 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

5/17 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

5/20 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

5/21 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

*With Opera Tampa Orchestra and Choir