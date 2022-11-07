Chaos: Twitter Delays The Launch Of Their Paid Blue Checkmark Program, Tries To Get Some Laid Off Staffers To Return

(Hypebot) — Twitter is delaying the launch of a $7.99 monthly paid Blue subscription with verification until at least November 9th, the day after the contentious midterm elections, according to multiple reports.

The new Twitter Blue will reportedly include fewer ads, search priority, longer videos, and a verified account checkmark. It’s the latest chapter in Musk’s chaotic $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Oops!

Also, after abruptly cutting 3700 or 50% of staff, some were being asked if they wanted to return.

Over the weekend, Musk also tweeted that Twitter would ban impersonators on the platform and then promptly blocked several fake Elon Musk.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.