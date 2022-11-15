Rolling Loud Announces The Lineup For Their 2023 Return to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop festival Rolling Loud announced the lineup for the event’s 2023 return to Southern California with a bill that includes headliners Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti, along with special guest Lil Wayne.

The 2023 edition of Rolling Loud California is scheduled to take place at the 300-acre Hollywood Park, which will be hosted on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA from March 3-5, 2022 and will be the event’s first return to Los Angeles County since 2019.

Beyond the headliners, Rolling Loud California will also feature performances from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Moneybagg Yo, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Chief Keef, Tyga, OhGeesy, Blueface, and G Perico.

The ladies of hip-hop will be on hand as well, with Saweetie, Ice Spice, City Girls, and Kamaiyah also announced for the 2023 bill.

Up and comers such as Central Cee, Nardo Wick, BabyTron, Destroy Lonely, BlueBucksClan, Real Boston Richey, Duke Deuce, JELEEL!, and more have also been announced for the lineup for 2023.

VIP and General Admission tickets for Rolling Loud California go on sale on Friday, November 18th at 10:00am PST.