Jay Leno To Return To The Stage In Los Angeles On Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Jay Leno is scheduled to return to the stage for the first time since he was hospitalized for burns when he performs at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday.

The former tonight show host and car enthusiast was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering gasoline burns while working on one of the many automobiles in his collection.

According to CNN, the 72-year-old comic underwent two surgical procedures to treat burns to both his face and his hands.

Leno was burned in his Burbank garage on November 13th, the day before he was scheduled to appear at a business conference hosted by the The Financial Brand in Las Vegas.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” Leno said in a statement provided by the Grossman Burn Center where he was treated. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”