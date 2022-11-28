Dua Lipa Granted Albanian Citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (CelebrityAccess) — On Sunday, “Levitating” recording artist Dua Lipa was officially made a citizen of Albania.

The British pop icon, who traces her family roots to Albania, was granted citizenship as the nation prepared to celebrate the 110th anniversary of their liberation from the Ottoman Empire.

She was presented with her citizenship at Tirana city hall in Albania’s capital by the nation’s President Bajram Begaj, who recognized Dua Lipa’s role in raising Albania’s international profile with her music.

She later took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!! ~ faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare 🇦🇱❤️👐🏼.”

Lipa was born in London in 1995 after her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, emigrated from Kosovo amid political violence in the region following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.