Bob Dylan Apologizes For Using An Autopen To Sign High Priced Limited Editon Copies Of His New Book

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bob Dylan took the unusual step of apologizing via social media after sparking controversy by using an auto-pen to autograph copies of his new book, Philosophy Of Modern Song.

Dylan’s autograph was affixed to artwork prints and limited-edition copies of the book, which were advertised as ‘hand-signed’ and which retail for $599 a piece.

According to Dylan, he resorted to the autopen in the wake of suffering vertigo in 2019. Vulture reported that Simon & Schuster has offered refunds for the books and Dylan said he’s working with his gallery partners on a resolution for the art prints.