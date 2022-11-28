Fools Garden Sells Their Recorded Music Catalog To BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the acquisition of the recorded music catalog of the multi-Platinum German pop-rock band Fools Garden.

The deal covers all of the band’s sound recordings from albums released between 1991 and 2003 including Fool’s Garden (1991), Once In A Blue Moon (1993), their Number One breakthrough Dish Of The Day (1995), Go And Ask Peggy For The Principal Thing (1997), For Sale (2000) and 25 Miles To Kissimmee (2003).

“I’m thrilled that Fools Garden and our catalogue are now part of the visionary enterprise, BMG. We are confident that we’re in good hands because we have known the team for years and are sure that we’ll get the best support for our music,” said Fools Garden founding member Peter Freudenthaler.

“Peter and Volker are two of the greatest melodic songwriters of the past 30 years. ‘Lemon Tree’ is a phenomenon, but their creativity goes way beyond that. Their work stands proudly alongside our other marquee acquisitions including work from Mick Fleetwood, Tina Turner, and Jean-Michel Jarre,” added BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

The band, including members Peter Freudenthaler, Volker Hinkel, Thomas Mangold, Roland Röhl and Ralf Wochele, rose to fame in 1995 on the strength of their third studio album, Dish Of The Day and their global smash hit “Lemon Tree.” Known for their melancholy-tinged lyrics and retro aesthetic, the band also scored minor hits with songs such as “Wild Days”, “It Can Happen”, “Why Did She Go?”, and “Innocence”, but failed to replicate the success of “Lemon Tree.”