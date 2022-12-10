Venue Coalition & ArenaNetwork Expand Portfolio To More Than 150 Venues

CAMARILLO (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment booking and consulting companies Venue Coalition and ArenaNetwork, Inc. (VCAN) added eight new arena members to their roster in 2022 and now hold more than 100 indie arenas across North America. Some of the newly acquired venues are the brand-new Hero Arena at Mountain America Center (Idaho Falls), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), H-E-B Center (Cedar Park), and the recently renovated Legacy Arena at the BJCC (Birmingham). With theaters, stadiums, and convention centers included, VCAN now represents over 150 venues in more than 80 markets, totaling over 2 million seats.

“Arena Network and Venue Coalition working together has become the ideal resource for independent venues and content providers who route national and regional tours throughout North America,” states Andrew Prince, CEO of both organizations. “Focusing on touring events between 2,000-25,000 seats, we often collaborate with decision makers to help narrow down which venues they will play based on the parameters of the tour. VCAN can provide preferred deals, dates, traffic, and more as needed to help make it a seamless booking process for the agent, promoter, producer, and artist.”

VCAN collaborates, providing strategic planning, project management, and talent booking services to indie arenas, theaters, and public assembly venues. They actively connect with key decision-makers in the live entertainment and touring industries to influence routing decisions and ultimately increase event days in each member’s venue.

Kim Carr, Entertainment Manager at DECC, AMSOIL Arena and Symphony Hall in Duluth, MN, says, “We are excited for our complex to be the newest member of the VCAN family. The staff has been incredibly generous with their guidance and resources. In our short time as a member, we have been connected to similar venues and new promoters and agents, already resulting in additional bookings. With the help of VCAN, we look forward to growing our entertainment calendar and knowledge.”

Michael Marion, General Manager of Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and longtime ArenaNetwork board member, is delighted with the results of the collaboration between the two organizations. “Both ArenaNetwork and Venue Coalition have always been about communication and information. By joining forces, the experienced staff can continue to help venues attract talent they aren’t always aware is available and advocate for why our venues are the best choice to play. The ability to share information with over 100 buildings provides helpful operational assistance and insights into the latest trends. Having access to the resources within the group is a real asset in these changing times. This partnership has created a significant and positive impact on Simmons Bank Arena and the other members of VCAN, and we look forward to continued success together.”