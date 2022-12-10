Kenny Chesney’s Song For Charity “Da Ruba Girl” Honoring the Life of His Dog, Ruby Hits No. 1 on iTunes Chart

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Kenny Chesney’s song, “Da Ruba Girl,” a fan favorite that aired on Chesney’s No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM, was released Friday (December 9) on iTunes and various streaming services to honor the passing of his beloved rescue dog, Ruby.

“She showed us better ways to be human. Losing her has left a hole there are no words for,” Chesney explained. “The power of a love like Ruby’s is it keeps giving back, brings people and dogs together, and reminds us how special and unconditional a dog’s love is.”

The prolific singer/songwriter from East TN dropped the song as a charity single with proceeds benefitting the Stray Rescue of St. Louis, established in 1998. Its mission is to help and heal the most unwanted dogs, with Chesney hoping that Ruby’s life and the love she gave everyone in her world would help other dogs in critical need have better lives.

By Friday night, the same day the single was released, “Da Ruba Girl” had hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart, passing Mariah Carey’s holiday staple, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, and Meghan Trainor.

“We’re out here, taking Da Ruba Girl to her favorite places to scatter her ashes in the places she loved,” Chesney reports. “She loved the ocean, the road, the sunshine, really every little thing… and so, that’s what we’re doing! But when we got the call that ‘Da Ruba Girl’ – this little song I’d written about how much love can be in a rescue dog’s heart that we played on No Shoes Radio because the people in No Shoes Nation loved it so much – had hit No. 1, we couldn’t believe it.”

The charity single is still available on iTunes and all streaming platforms. Additional donations may be made through the Stray Rescue of St. Louis website. Please note “In Honor of Da Ruba Girl” on your donation and be a part of helping other abandoned animals have a brighter holiday season.