The Association of Independent Music Publishers Adds A Chapter In Atlanta, Announces New Leadership In Los Angeles And Nashville

(CelebrityAccess) — The Association of Independent Music Publishers completed their 2023-2024 Board of Directors elections, paving the way for new leadership at the organization’s chapters in Los Angeles and Nashville, and the creation of a new chapter in Atlanta.

In Atlanta, AIMP members voted to formally establish the first new chapter since AIMP organized a chapter in Nashville in 2011. The new Atlanta Chapter will finalize its first Board of Directors and Officers on December 16, AIMP said.

“After a productive and fulfilling year developing the Atlanta Steering Committee, I am thrilled that we are officially moving forward as the AIMP Atlanta Chapter,” said Tony D. Alexander, Chair of the AIMP Atlanta Steering Committee. “I am inspired by the passion and diverse perspectives that the Atlanta independent music publishing community will bring to the table, and I cannot wait to see all that we achieve together as a Chapter over the coming years.”

In Los Angeles, long-time Chapter head and President Teri Nelson Carpenter will step down after reaching her four-year term limit, with the Chapter’s current Vice President Marc Caruso (Angry Mob Music) elected to succeed her in the leadership role.

Frank Handy (Position Music) who currently serves as the Chapter’s Treasurer, will move into the Vice President Role, while Board Member Eric Polin (Universal Pictures) has been elected Chapter Secretary, and Jonathan Haskell (ALIBI Music) has been elected Chapter Treasurer.

Newly elected board members for the Chapter include Marjorie Garcia (King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP) and Garrett Johnson, Esq. will join incumbents Todd Brabec, Esq.; Yvonne Drazan (peermusic); Ginia Eady-Marshall (Disney Music Publishing); Marla Ludwig (Sony Pictures Entertainment); Abby North (North Music Group); Barbie Quinn (BMI); and Michael Todd (ASCAP) on the Board. The Chapter’s new Administration Director will be Juliet Lyons (Mystic Voyager Music).

In Nashville, Chapter head and President John Ozier will step down at the end of his four-year term, with current Vice President Ree Guyer (Wrensong) taking over as President. Board member Duff Berschback (Concord Music) will be elevated to Vice President, Trina Smith Dort (Me Gusta Music) was elected to the role of Treasurer and Tim Hunze (Big Machine Music) was elected to the role of Secretary.

AIMP’s membership also voted to change the organization’s bylaws, including a change to the definition of an independent music publisher, which all Chapter Presidents and Vice Presidents must fit, and allowing Chapter Presidents, Vice Presidents, or Secretaries to apply to their chapter’s nominating committee to continue to serve in their leadership roles beyond the 4-year term limit.