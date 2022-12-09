Topeka Performing Arts Center Executive Director Larry Gawronski To Retire At The End Of The Year

TOPEKA (CelebrityAccess) — Larry Gawronski revealed plans to retire from his position of Executive Director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, effective December 31st, 2022.

Gawronski has held the leadership post at the VenuWorks-managed Topeka Performing Arts Center for the last seven years but held similar senior roles for VenuWorks at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, IA and the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg, MS.

“A veteran employee of VenuWorks, Larry has provided a passion for our industry, our events, and our patrons throughout his career,” said Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks. “I want to publicly thank Larry for his loyalty to VenuWorks and I wish him well as he closes this chapter and begins the next.”

“I have spent my entire career working in public assembly facility management across the country. My time working for VenuWorks has been an honor,” said Gawronski. “Retirement is the next chapter in my life.”

According to VenuWorks, the company has launched a national search for Gawronski’s successor.

Following his retirement, VenuWorks Vice President Tom Richter will assume interim oversight of the Topeka Performing Arts Center and will orchestrate the selection and onboarding process for a new Executive Director, the company said.