Blake Shelton Partners With Propeller For His Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAcces) — Country recording artist Blake Shelton announced the launch of a digital partnership with digital marketing and social impact platform Propeller for a campaign in support of his upcoming Back To The Honky Tonk Tour.

The campaign will be Propeller’s first foray into country music and will support Save The Music, a non-profit organization that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music.

Fans can support Save The Music through Propeller for a chance to win prizes for Shelton’s upcoming tour, including a trip to see Shelton perform in his hometown of Oklahoma City on March 17t, as well as VIP packages in select markets, signed merchandise, ticket upgrades and much more.

“I’m proud to announce that my Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will partner with Propeller to support the work of Save The Music, a national non-profit dedicated to building school music programs in underserved communities,” says Blake Shelton. “Music is the greatest healer, and I know my fans will be just as excited as I am to work together to give the gift of music to as many children across the country as possible.”

“Music in schools is something I strongly support and believe in and I’m so glad they are partnering with Propeller to be part of our tour,” Shelton added.

Blake Shelton ‘Back To The Honkey Tonk Tour’ 2023 Dates

February 16 – Pinnacle Bank Arena | Lincoln, Nebraska

February 17 – Denny Sanford Premier Center | Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 18 – Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, Minnesota

February 23 – Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North Carolina

February 24 – Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee

February 25 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, Alabama

March 2 – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, Florida

March 3 – Amalie Arena, Tampa | Florida

March 4 – Amway Center, Orlando | Florida

March 9 – KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Kentucky

March 10 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio

March 11 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

March 16 – Simmons Bank Arena | North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 17 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 18 – T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

March 23 – Heritage Bank Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

March 24 – PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 25 – KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York