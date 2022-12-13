The Rockford Files Actor Stuart Margolin Dies at 82

STAUNTON, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy-winning actor Stuart Margolin who played Evelyn “Angel” Martin in The Rockford Files, died Monday (December 12). His death was announced via social media by his stepson Max Martini. He was 82.

Margolin’s other stepson, director Christopher Martina told THR that Margolin passed of natural causes.

Margolin has over 100 acting credits on his resume appearing in shows such as S.O.B, The Gertrude Berg Show, Burke’s Law, The Monkees, The X-Files, 30 Rock, and more. Film credits include Kelly’s Heroes, The Gambler, Days of Heaven, and Arbitrage.

Margolin also turned behind the camera instead of in front of it. He directed several telefilms (some starring James Garner), including The Long Summer of George Adams and The Glitter Dome. He directed episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Quantum Leap, Touched By An Angel, The Love Boat, Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, and of course, The Rockford Files.

Born in 1940 in Davenport and raised in Dallas, he attended a boarding school in Nashville and a private school in Dallas. He moved to NYC with his brother and attended summer theater camp in Steamboat Springs, where he met Barney Brown, a man who helped the career of Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall.

He moved to CA after graduating and went to the Pasadena Playhouse Brown was an acting teacher and director; he studied there for two years and made his on-screen debut in 1961.

Margolin is survived by his wife, Pat, step-daughter, Michelle Martina; step-sons, as mentioned above – Max and Christopher Martini; and his brother.