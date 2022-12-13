Tour News: Walker Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Sabrina Carpenter, Buckcherry/Skid Row, The Flaming Lips, Chase Rice, Parmalee, The Interrupters, Joshua Bassett, & Nick Cannon

HAGERSTOWN (CelebrityAccess) – 2023, The Year of the Water Rabbit – is shaping up to be a huge one on the live music scene. In Chinese culture, the rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace, and prosperity. The world and the live music scene need all three. Here are the latest tour announcements.

Walker Hayes – The lover of “Applebees on a date night” has announced his Spring 2023 Duck Buck Tour. Ray Fulcher, Breland, and Ingrid Andress have been announced as support on select dates. The tour gets its name from the chorus of the title track of Hayes’ most recent album, Country Stuff The Album, where he says, “I like shooting ducks and bucks.”

The 23-date trek kicks off April 13 in Illinois and will visit Jacksonville, Charlotte, Nashville, and more. Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon will take the stage with Hayes for a special performance at Red Rocks on May 5.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” says Hayes. “Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out, and the road has become our new home away from home. All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 16) – visit walkerhayes.com for more details.

2023 Duck Buck Tour

April 13 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre*

April 14 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center*

April 20 Evansville, IN Ford Center*

April 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*

April 22 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center*

April 27 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center#

April 29 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion#

May 4 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena+

May 5 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

June 3 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion#

June 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater#

June 10 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater*

June 17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

June 22 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre#

June 23 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater#

June 24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater#

July 28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 29 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug 3 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park*

Aug 4 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Aug 5 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

+Chris Lane + Nicolle Galyon

* Ingrid Andress & BRELAND

# Ingrid Andress & Ray Fulcher

_____________________________________________

Scotty McCreery – American Idol alum Scotty McCreery has announced his 2023 Damn Strait Tour with over 20 dates.

“Looking forward to hitting the road in 2023 with the ‘Damn Strait Tour,’” McCreery notes. “I’ve enjoyed my time at home learning to be a dad to Avery, but I’ve missed being onstage with the band and performing for the fans. Can’t wait to see everyone in the new year!”

The tour’s namesake, the RIAA Gold-certified “Damn Strait,” landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Year Year-Endtry Airplay chart and was named among Billboard’s 10 Best Country Songs of 2022. McCreery’s current single, “It Matters To Her,” currently sits at No. 32.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (December 16) via Ticketmaster.

______________________________________________________

Buckcherry and Skid Row – multi-platinum rock bands, will be embarking on the co-headlining The Gang’s All Here Tour across America beginning in early 2023. Joining the two rock outfits as support will be No Resolve.

Tickets went on sale Friday (December 9) at Ticketmaster.com.

“I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023,” says Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan.

“Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour,” says Buckcherry’s Josh Todd.

SKID ROW AND BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:

3/9 — Bowler, WI — North Star Casino

3/10 — Mahnomen, MN — Shooting Star Casino *

3/10 — Walker MN — Northern Lights Casino **

3/11 — Deadwood, SD — Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

3/13 — Bloomington, IL — The Castle Theater **

3/14 — Fort Wayne, IN — Piere’s Entertainment Center ^

3/15 — Detroit, MI — Sound Board at MotorCity CasinoHotel ^

3/17 — Ottumwa, IA — Bridge View Center ^

3/18 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s Concert Venue ^

3/19 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mars Music Hall ^

3/21 — Destin, FL — Club LA **

3/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live ^

3/24 — North Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

3/25 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall ^

3/26 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

3/28 — Tampa, FL — Hard Rock Event Center ^

3/30 — Houston, TX — Rise Rooftop ^

3/31 — Hinton, OK — Sugar Creek Casino

^ With No Resolve

* Skid Row only

** Buckcherry Only

_________________________________________________

Chase Rice – Chase Rice just announced his album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell – showcasing the results of taking a year off from the road. The singer/songwriter is now ready to bring it to the fans with the Way Down Yonder Tour announcement.

Kicking off March 1 in Nevada, the headlining run presented by Coors Banquet hits 23 cities across the US, including Boston’s House of Blues and Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The tour ends in Rice’s birthplace of Daytona, FL. Avery Anna, Tyler Braden, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover, Kameron Marlowe, Read Southall Band and Conner Smith are joining Rice on tour as support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday (December 15) via ChaseRice.com.

Way Down Yonder Tour Dates

March 3 Laughlin, Nev. Harrah’s Laughlin

March 4 Tucson, Ariz. Cologuard Classic

March 9 Indianapolis, Ind. Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Conner Smith

March 10 Detroit, Mich. The Fillmore Detroit – Conner Smith

March 11 Grand Rapids, Mich. The Intersection – Conner Smith

March 23 Wichita, Kan. The Cotillion – Tyler Braden

March 24 Sioux Falls, S.D. The Alliance Center – Tyler Braden

March 25 Omaha, Neb. The Admiral – Tyler Braden

March 31 Lexington, Ky. Manchester Music Hall – Ashland Craft

April 1 Columbus, Ohio The Bluestone – Ashland Craft

April 2 Buffalo, N.Y. Town Ballroom – Ashland Craft

April 6 Binghamton, N.Y. Touch of Texas – Dalton Dover

April 7 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino – Dalton Dover

April 8 Norfolk, VA The NorVa – Dalton Dover

April 11 Nashville, Tenn. Ryman Auditorium – Avery Anna

April 13 Albany, N.Y. Empire Live – Dalton Dover, Avery Anna

April 14 Boston, Mass. House of Blues – Dalton Dover, Avery Anna

April 15 Sayreville, N.J. Starland Ballroom – Dalton Dover, Avery Anna

April 21 Atlanta, Ga. Coca-Cola Roxy – Kameron Marlowe, Avery Anna

April 22 Wilmington, N.C. Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Kameron Marlowe, Avery Anna

April 27 Athens, Ga. Georgia Theatre – Avery Anna

April 28 St. Petersburg, Fla. Jannus Live – Read Southall Band

April 29 Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona Beach Bandshell – Read Southall Band

Additional 2023 Dates

Jan. 20 Riviera Maya, Mexico Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa

June 10 Clinton, Iowa Tailgate N’ Tallboys

June 16 North Lawrence, Ohio The Country Fest

Aug. 3 Detroit Lakes, Minn. WE Fest

Aug. 5 Camrose, Alberta Big Valley Jamboree

___________________________________________________

Parmalee – One of Country music’s rising star bands, Parmalee, has announced dates for their 2023 Take My Name headlining tour. After an outstanding 2022, where their hit “Take My Name” hit No. 1, received an RIAA Platinum cert., and scored their first AMA nomination, the band is excited to gear up and play for who matters – the fans.

“We’ve really been looking forward to this headlining tour! Everything we’ve built over the past couple years has been for this tour and for our fans. ‘Take My Name’ has such a huge connection with folks and with all the love everyone has shown the song, we decided to name this tour run after it.” – Matt Thomas of Parmalee

Tickets are available for general sale Friday (December 16) via Ticketmaster.com.

Take My Name Tour Dates:

February 2, 2023, Champaign, IL City Center

February 3, 2023, St. Louis, MO Ballpark Village

February 4, 2023, Hays, KS The Fox

February 16, 2023, Green Bay, WI Epic

February 17, 2023, Rosemont, IL Joe’s

February 18, 2023, Minneapolis, MN The Varsity

March 9, 2023, Wantagh, NY Mulcahys

March 11, 2023, Jordan, NY Kegs

April 20, 2023 Foxborough, MA Six String Club

April 21, 2023 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

April 22, 2023, West Chester, OH Lori’s Roadhouse

________________________________________________

Sabrina Carpenter – Former TV child star Sabrina Carpenter (and the subject of many Olivia Rodrigo songs) has extended her emails I can’t send tour with the second run of shows supporting her fifth album drop.

“I can’t wait to see your face and even sing some new songs,” she wrote on social media – implying new music may be on the way.

The 36-city trek kicks off in March and touches down in Tulsa, Vancouver, Portland, Dallas, Washington, DC, and more. I’ve included the complete list of dates below.

Mar. 16 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live Seminole

Mar. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Mar. 22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Mar. 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Mar. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

Mar. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Mar. 28 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

Mar. 30 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Apr. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Apr. 2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Apr. 5 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Apr. 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Apr. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Apr. 10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Apr. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Apr. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Apr. 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Apr. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

Apr. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Apr. 23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

Apr. 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theater

Apr. 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Apr. 28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Apr. 30 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

May 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

May 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

May 6 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

May 9 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May 14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May 20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

_______________________________________________

Joshua Bassett – Speaking of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, the man who was once “in the middle,” Joshua Bassett just announced his Complicated Tour.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter and musician had to cancel most of his last tour due to his TV Show, High School Musical: The Series filming most of season four.

The singer starts his tour in San Francisco in March, making his way across North America before heading to the UK for April and May.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 16).

Lindsey Lomis will join him on select US dates, and Stacey Ryan will support him in the UK. The complete list of dates is below.

March 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Centre in Vancouver

March 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

March 15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

March 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

March 19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

March 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

March 25 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theater of Living Arts

March 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

March 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

April 3 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

April 4 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

April 5 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

April 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

April 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Apr 28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36

Apr 29 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

May 3 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

May 4 – Paris, France @ Le Bataclan

May 6 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

May 8 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

May 9 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

_____________________________________

The Interrupters and Frank Turner – The Interrupters have announced a tour produced by Live Nation that kicks off April 20 in Portland and will run through the beginning of June, ending in Anaheim. Frank Turner will co-headline on select dates, with special guests joining each city.

The Interrupters released their fourth studio album, In the Wild, in the Summer of 2022. With their tour announcement, the band has also dropped an acoustic rendition of their song, “Raised By Wolves.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 16).

TOUR DATES:

April 20—Portland, OR—Roseland Theater

April 21—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo~

April 23—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

April 25—Edmonton, ALB—Midway Music Hall*

April 26—Calgary, ALB—MacEwan Hall*

April 27—Missoula, MT—The Wilma*~

April 29—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 30—Chicago, IL—House of Blues

May 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre *

May 3—Toronto, ONT—History*

May 5—Montreal, QUE—Olympia de Montréal*

May 6—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

May 7—Boston, MA —MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 10—Wallingford, CT—The Dome at Oakdale*

May 12—NYC, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17*

May 13—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage*

May 14—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 16—Norfolk, VA—NorVA*~

May 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring*

May 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s*

May 20—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

May 21—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*

May 24—Garden City, ID—Revolution Concert House

May 26—Monterrey, CA—California Roots Music and Arts Festival+

May 27—Las Vegas, NV—Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival+

May 29—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

May 30—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

June 1—San Diego—SOMA

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

June 3—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

*Frank Turner co-headline with The Interrupters

The Bandulus, Bedouin Soundclash, Chuck Ragan, Laura Jane Grace, The Skints, Left Alone, and HEPCAT will support the tour on various dates. Check your local listings for specific lineups.

__________________________________________

Nick Cannon – TV host, actor, rapper, talk show host, and Dad to 12 kids and counting, Nick Cannon has announced his Ncredible Next Superstar Tour 2023. A celebratory, empowerment journey for music’s rising stars.

In partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the tour will feature three stages of new talent: a BMAC x Ncredible Next Superstar Grant, a Next Superstar Education Seminar, and a Next Superstar show with headlining talent.

The tour will feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, and Pop Money.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on Saturday, February 25, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, making stops in Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and more before wrapping up in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center on Saturday, April 8.

“The Next Superstar Seminar is directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves. We look to spread knowledge and strategies not only for up and coming Musicians, but aspiring professionals looking to build a career within the many aspects of the Music and Entertainment industry.” – Nick Cannon

The BMAC x Ncredible Superstar Grant powered by Live Nation is a grant geared towards advancing and developing music’s next generation of industry professionals. Grant recipients in every city will be awarded a $5,000 cash award and an industry mentorship. You can apply for the grant HERE.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 16) via Ticketmaster.com.

NEXT SUPERSTAR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Feb 26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Sun Mar 05 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Mar 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Mar 11 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sun Mar 12 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Wed Mar 15 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 18 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Mar 19 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Mar 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Mar 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sat Mar 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Mar 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Mar 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Thu Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Fri Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Apr 02 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Apr 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Apr 06 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre

Sat Apr 08 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

______________________________________

The Flaming Lips – The tour, billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, will see the West Coast in 2023. The career-spanning, two-plus-hour shows kick off in Vancouver before the band winds their way down to Santa Barbara.

The band recently re-issued Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots digitally and on CD in a 20th anniversary edition. The band is also planning to perform Yoshimi in its entirety next spring.

An Evening With the Flaming Lips:

02-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

03-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

03-03 Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

03-04 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03-06 Del Mar, CA – The Sound – Del Mar Fairgrounds

03-07 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

03-09 Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre