Hipgnosis Song Management Acquires Song Catalog From TMS

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Song Management announced today (February 1) it has acquired the song catalog of the British songwriting and record production trio of Tom ‘Froe’ Barnes, Benjamin Kohn, and Pete ‘Merf’ Kelleher – TMS. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Included in the TMS catalog are the songs “Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi) and “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” (Jess Glynne).

MBW reports the money used for the TMS acquisition has come from the private, Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which is different from the public fund, Hipgnosis Songs Fund. In a statement, Hipgnosis says it has acquired 100% interest in TMS’ publishing copyrights – inclusive of the writer’s share of performance, producer royalty streams, and neighboring rights for 217 songs within the TMS catalog.

TMS has co-written records for artists including Dua Lipa, John Legend, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, and Bebe Rexha, among others. Together they have had 20 Top 10 singles, sold over 15 million records, accumulated over 5 billion streams, and have contributed to over fifty top 40 albums.

Merck Mercuriadis, Chief Executive and Founder of Hipgnosis Song Management said: “Froe, Ben, Merf, and their manager Paul Centellas have been an important part of the Hipgnosis family for many years now so it’s fantastic that we’ve been able to continue our relationship with this new acquisition including what will undoubtedly be a contender for song of the decade with Lewis Capaldi’s iconic ‘Someone You Loved.’”

Tom ‘Froe’ Barnes, Benjamin Kohn and Pete ‘Merf’ Kelleher (TMS) said: “We’re incredibly proud of this body of work and know Merck and the family at Hipgnosis will be excellent custodians of these copyrights in the future. It’s incredible to see what they’ve built in just a few short years and we know they’ll continue to represent these songs with passion and commitment.”

Back in 2018, Hipgnosis Song Management acquired 121 compositions by TMS on behalf of the UK-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund, including compositions recorded by G-Eazy, Sigma, and Emeli Sandé.