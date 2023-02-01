Entertainment Marketing Agency The Syndicate Announces Rob Gross as SVP of Label Services

WEEHAWKEN/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment and music marketing agency The Syndicate has appointed music industry veteran Rob Gross as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Label Services.

In the newly created role, Gross will offer full project management for album sales and releases for all the company’s sectors in radio, marketing, and public relations (PR).

Before The Syndicate, Gross worked within the industry for almost 30 years with stints at Universal Music Group (UMG), Fontana, INgrooves, BMG, Interscope, and most recently, as a partner at Shark Attack, based out of Los Angeles.

Gross has been involved in worldwide marketing campaigns with Run The Jewels, The Rolling Stones, Vanessa Carlton, Hollywood Undead, and many more.

In his new role, Gross has brought over several current clients which include Warner/Rhino Records (Black Sabbath, Dio, Mr. Bungle, Pantera, Faith No More), Roadrunner Records, Dine Alone Records (The Dirty Nil, Sparta, NOBRO, Alexisonfire).

“For 25 years, music and artist development have been at the core of our business,” said Jon Landman, Partner, and CEO of The Syndicate. We are so excited to add industry veteran Rob Gross to bolster our amazing team at The Syndicate. Rob’s passion for music and working with artists is infectious, and his expertise will help take our offerings to the next level. He’s a natural fit within our organization, and our staff is thrilled that he’s part of our team.”

The Syndicate was founded as an indie college radio promo company in 1998. The company’s services include experiential events, radio promotion, and strategic communications.