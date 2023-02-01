TOUR NEWS: Hayley Kiyoko, Tarja, John Butler, Pixies, Goose, & String Cheese Incident

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – As we enter into the month of February, several tours have been announced for 2023. See below for a sample of who is coming to your town and when.

Hayley Kiyoko – The Panorama Tour

Actress and singer Hayley Kiyoko has announced The Panorama Tour in support of her latest release, Panorama (July 22, 2022).

The Live Nation (LN) produced global headlining run kicks off April 5 overseas and runs through June with 24 North American stops visiting cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and New York. Kiyoko will also visit Canada hitting Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Since her 2015 debut, Kiyoko has amassed over 1B global streams, over 2.28M YouTube subscribers, has accrued over 840M lifetime YouTube views, and sold-out numerous venues across the country. Her first ever gender inclusive frangrance, Hue was a finalist for the Fragrance Foundation’s Universal Prestige Award in 2022.

In 2023, Hayley adds author to her resume with the release of her first novel – a coming-of-age romance based on her breakthrough hit song, Girls Like Girls arrives May 30.

Ticket presale (Citi) begins today (February 1) and ends Thursday through the Citi Entertainment Program. General on sale is this Friday (February 3) at 10 AM local time.

THE PANORAMA TOUR DATES:

APRIL

5 — Glasgow, UK — SWG3 – Galvanizers

7 — Manchester, UK — Manchester Academy 2

9 — London, UK — KOKO

11 — Brussels, BE — Ancienne Belgique

13 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg Max

15 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria

16 — Paris, FR — Élysée Montmartre

18 — Zurich, CH — Komplex 457

20 — Munich, DE — TonHalle

27 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando

28 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

29 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

MAY

1 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

3 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall

4 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues Chicago

5 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

8 — Denver, CO — Summit

9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

11 — Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre

12 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

13 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

15 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

18 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

20 — Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin

21 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

22 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

25 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

28 — Montreal, QC — Théâtre Corona

30 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

JUNE

1 — Boston, MA — House of Blues Boston

2 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

__________________________________________

Tarja – 2023 Living The Dream Tour

Award-winning Finnish heavy metal artist Tarja announced Tuesday (January 31) her upcoming 2023 Living the Dream Tour. The Live Nation produced tour kicks off June 14 in Philly and wraps up June 30 in Berkeley, CA.

The tour is in support of her most recent album, Best Of: Living the Dream which was released December 2022 via earMUSIC. The album reflects on 15 years of the singer’s solo career, featuring some of the rocker’s most well-known tracks such as “My Winter Storm” “What Lies Beneath”, “The Shadow Self” and her new single, “Eye of the Storm.”

Tarja was presented with six Impala Awards commemoring more than 250,000 sales in Europe for her album releases, Beauty and the Beat, Act II, Luna Park Ride, The Shadow Self, In the Raw and From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas).

Tickets for the upcoming tour begin Friday (February 3) at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

2023 LIVING THE DREAM TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts

Fri Jun 16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Jun 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Jun 18 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Tue Jun 20 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Thu Jun 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Jun 24 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Mon Jun 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Wed Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Fri Jun 30 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater

______________________________________________

Pixies – Rock icons Pixies announced the addition of a second leg for it’s 2023 Nnorth American tour. With the first leg of the tour mostly sold-out, the second leg launches June 8 and sees the band headlining venues in Boston, Ohio and Texas, as well as a special appearance at Bonnaroo on June 18.

Franz Ferdinand and Bully will be special guests on the second tour leg.

This tour is supporting the Pixies’ latest album, Doggerel (BMG) and is part of the band’s entire world tour that launched Spril 2022 and has seen the band visit the UK, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and more.

LEG ONE:

MAY 2023

4 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

6 Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

8 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

9 Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

10 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

12 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

13 Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

12-14 Kilby Block Party, Utah State Park, Salt Lake City, UT (Festival)

LEG TWO:

JUNE 2023

8 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA

10 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

12 Kemba Live!, Columbus, OH

13 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

14 Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

17 Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC

18 Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN

20 Coca-Coca Roxy, Atlanta, GA

21 The Fillmore, New Orleans, LA

23 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

24 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX

25 Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

______________________________________________

Goose

Connecticut-based rock band Goose has added additional headlining dates to their summer schedule, including a special July 4th two-night stand at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4).

A seated ticket request lottery for all newly announced shows began Tuesday (January 31) and continues through today (February 1) at www.goosetheband.com/tour. Lottery winner will be notified via email before the start of the venue presales – which are set to begin Thursday (February 2) with the password TUMBLE. General on sale begins Friday (February 3).

Goose is set to embark on their sold-out Spring tour beginning March 23 at Roadrunner in Boston, hitting 14 cities before wrapping up in late April. The band will also make several festival appearances including Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, and Floydfest, among others.

For every ticket sold, the band is donating $1 to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. See below for a full listing of dates.

MARCH

2-5 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival †

8 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

9 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

11 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

12- Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met (SOLD OUT)

25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met (SOLD OUT)

26 – Cleveland, OH – Agora (SOLD OUT)

31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

2 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Co. (SOLD OUT)

13 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

16 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

18 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm (SOLD OUT)

19 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm (SOLD OUT)

21 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

22 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25 – Eugene, OR – The McDonald Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

29 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

MAY

2 – New Orleans, LA – Daze Between New Orleans †

3 – New Orleans, LA – Daze Between New Orleans †

26-28 – Chillicothe, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival †

JUNE

4 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival † (SOLD OUT)

22-25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest † (SOLD OUT)

27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

29-7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival †

29-7/1 – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival †

JULY

3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

26-30 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest † (SOLD OUT)

___________________________________________________

The String Cheese Incident – On Tuesday (January 31), experimental rock band The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for Spring 2023.

Artist presale tickets are available as of Thursday (February 2), followed by a public on sale this Friday (February 3). See below for a list of announced Spring dates.

The String Cheese Incident Spring Tour 2023

April 22 @ Backwoods Music Festival | Ozark, OR

April 26 @ The Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI

April 27 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI

April 28, 29 @ Rivera Theatre | Chicago, IL

April 30 @ Palace Theatre | St. Paul, MN

May 4, 5, 6 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC

_________________________________________________

John Butler – Americana and Roots favorite John Butler has announced a North American return for early 2023 to promote his recent release, HOME in September 2018.

The 23-city solo tour takes place throughout April and May making stops in LA, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Philly, and more. In addition, Butler will hit some cities in Canada before heading to Europe and Australia for additional shows.

Apr 20, 2023

Humphreys Concerts By The Bay – San Diego, CA

Apr 21, 2023

The Downtown Palace Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Apr 22, 2023

Palace Of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

Apr 24, 2023

Revolution Hall – Portland – Portland, OR

Apr 25, 2023

The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Apr 28, 2023

Paramount Theatre – Denver – Denver, CO

May 3, 2023

Folly Theater – Kansas City, MO

May 5, 2023

The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

May 6, 2023

The Caverns – TN – Pelham, TN

May 7, 2023

Anderson Theater At Cincinnati Memorial Hall – Cincinnati, OH

May 9, 2023

Lincoln Theatre – DC – Washington, DC

May 10, 2023

The Fillmore – Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

May 12, 2023

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Homestead, PA

May 13, 2023

Town Hall Theatre – NY – New York, NY

May 14, 2023

House Of Blues – Boston – Boston, MA

May 17, 2023

The Historic Theater at The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

May 19, 2023

Fitzgerald Theater – Saint Paul, MN

May 20, 2023

Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

May 23, 2023

Danforth Music Hall Theatre – Toronto, ON

May 24, 2023

Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC