King Pen Music and Warner Chappell Music Enter Publishing Deal With Singer/Songwriter/Producer Robyn Dell’Unto

NASHVILLE/TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and King Pen Music have signed a global publishing deal with singer/songwriter and producer, Robyn Dell’Unto.

Dell’Unto’s recent songwriting credits include “e-z,” for emerging artist GAYLE, which also features appearances by UPSAHL and Blu DeTiger. She also was a contributing songwriter on GAYLE’s 2020 hit single, “z.” Other credits include “Thinking ‘Bout Love” (Wild Rivers) and the re-imaged “Thinking ‘Bout Love” featuring Wrabel.

Dell’Unto is based in Toronto and has had songs featured in a variety of media including Fox’s Almost Family, Freeform’s Good Trouble, and Disney’s Harriet The Spy. In addition, she has writing and production credits while working with Phillip Phillips, Donovan Woods, and others.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.