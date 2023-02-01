Santa Anna & Alamo Records Launch Great Day Records With Baroline Diaz

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Former Interscope Records Vice President of A&R, Baroline Diaz has launched Great Day Records in partnership with Santa Anna and Alamo Records. Under the agreement, Great Day Records’ roster will have access to Santa Anna’s resources and promo support. Great Day Records will be based in New York with Diaz as its Chairwoman and Founder.

While at Interscope, Diaz oversaw the promo careers of Moneybagg Yo, Est Gee, Rob 49, DaBaby, and more.

“Baroline is a force to be reckoned with and a major player in the music industry,” said Todd Moscowitz, CEO and Founder of Alamo Records and co-Founder of Santa Anna. “We cannot wait to work alongside her and develop new ways to scale her impressive roster and discover new ways to expand her growing empire.”

“I want my label, Great Day Records, to bring back real artistry and artist development,” said Baroline. “I want it to be a label where we are building the next generation of superstars in music and Alamo / Santa Anna is the best partner to execute that. They understand my vision and what the future of music is gonna look like.”