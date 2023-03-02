Blink-182 To Reschedule Their Latin American Run Due To Travis Barker’s Injured Finger

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The newly reunited alt-rock band Blink-182 have postponed their upcoming tour while the band’s drummer, Travis Barker, undergoes surgery to treat an injured finger.

Barker shared photos of his wounded digit last month and this week, he Instagrammed a new video of said finger, which he injured during rehearsals, being examined by a medical worker.

The tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off on March 11th with a series of dates in Latin America, will now get underway at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN on May 5th.

The Latin American segment will be rescheduled for 2024 after the band wraps dates in Australia and New Zealand.\