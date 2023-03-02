Mojo Music & Media Acquires Classic Catalogs With Hits By Duran Duran, Jennifer Lopez, Missing Persons, & More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Mojo Music & Media, a global indie publishing and legacy marketing company has acquired several catalogs with represent 30 hits spanning nearly seven decades, from the 1950s through the 2010s. The financial terms of the deal were not given.

The deals were done with Warren Cuccurullo, Teddy Sky, Bruce Belland, Omar Lyefook, Anthony Improgo, and Blake Healy. The agreement includes rights to such era and genre-defining songs as “Destination Unknown” (Missing Persons), “Ordinary World” (Duran Duran) “On the Floor” (Jennifer Lopez), and “Shake It” (Metro Station), plus others.

Cuccurullo, an acclaimed songwriter and guitarist got his start with the unique musician Frank Zappa, co-founded New Wave rock band Missing Persons with Dale and Terry Bozzio, and later joined Duran Duran. Mojo has acquired his complete songwriter and publishing rights, along with artists’ royalties and neighboring rights. The catalog includes most of Missing Persons’ hits including “Words,” “Mental Hopscotch,” “Give,” and “I Can’t Think About Dancin.'” The acquisition also includes the Duran Duran songs “Come Undone” and “Too Much Information.” Cuccurullo was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 along with fellow members of Duran Duran. Mojo has also signed a future deal to manage and promote Cuccurullo’s solo work.

Sandell aka Teddy Sky, the Brazilian-born, LA-based writer/producer, and songwriter inked a deal for Mojo to acquire his complete songwriter and publishing interests which include the aforementioned “On the Floor,” “Papi” (Jennifer Lopez), “She Makes Me Wanna” (JLS), “Down For Whatever” (Kelly Rowland), and Eleni Foureira’s 2018 Eurovision Song Contest finalist “Fuego.” Sky has also contributed to singles by One Direction, Dizzee Rascal, Paulina Rubio, Neiked, and Madcon.

Belland, founder, and lead singer of The Four Preps signed a complete songwriter, publishing rights, and recorded music royalties deal with Mojo. The Preps signed to Capitol Records while in high school and between 1956 and 1964, they charted multiple hit singles including “26 Miles,” “Big Man,” “Down By The Station,” “Got A Girl,” and “A Letter to the Beatles.” The Preps also spent four years as Ricky Nelson’s backing band on the TV sitcom Ozzie & Harriet.

The complete catalog deal with Lyefook, an English artist widely credited with launching the Neo Soul sound in the UK, saw Mojo acquire his songwriter shares and a majority interest in his publishing. Lyefook burst on the scene in the early ’90s with his debut single “There’s Nothing Like This.” Over the course of several albums released through the ’90s, he landed six more UK chart singles including “Outside,” “Keep Steppin,” “Saturday” and “Say Nothin.” He has collaborated with such soul icons as Angie Stone and Stevie Wonder.

Finally, Mojo signed deals with Healy and Improgo, the keyboardist and drummer for West Coast pop/rock band Metro Station, acquiring their songwriter and publisher interests in all the songs on the band’s self-titled 2007 debut including worldwide hit “Shake It,” as well as it’s follow-up “Seventeen Forever.”

Said Mojo Co-Founder and CEO Mark Fried, “As we approach our fifth anniversary, we are deeply honored that our success in thoughtfully promoting veteran songwriters and their songs continues to attract some of the most influential music makers in the world to our Mojo family. The Mojo catalog, now representing nearly 700 chart hits, including 250 Top 10’s spanning nine decades, is proudly one of the most diverse and hit-laden collections in the indie publishing space. We couldn’t be more excited to be representing Warren, Teddy, Bruce, Omar, Blake, and Ant’s collective works, still beloved by fans everywhere, and look forward to re-energizing them via everything from faithful covers and genre-busting interpolations to trailerized remixes, ubiquitous syncs, and guerilla social media campaigns.”