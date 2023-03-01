NIVA Partners With The Black List To Launch The Live

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has teamed up with The Black List to launch the Live List, a definitive list of the independent entertainment industry insiders’ favorite live performers.

The inaugural 2023 list was compiled from more than 1,000 NIVA members, including independent music and comedy venues, festivals, and promoters who submitted anonymous ballots to choose their favorite established artists and rising stars.

The 2023 list features more than 300 arts with 35 featured artists including Automatic, Danielle Ponder, Sierra Ferrell, Genesis Owusu, BenDeLaCreme, and Bartees Strange.

Along with the list, NIVA announced plans to support the Live List artists with a year-long series of events that include a kick-off at an unofficial SXSW event, NIVA’s Live List Day Party presented by TIDAL, which will take place at Parish, in Austin’s Sixth Street Entertainment District, from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

The day party will feature performances from Live List artists, including Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, Bartees Strange, The Heavy Heavy, Cheekface, Gabe Lee, Oh He Dead, Mary Santora, and Lowertown. TIDAL will cover all of the talent’s performance fees for the show and will continue to highlight Live List emerging artists on its platform through TIDAL RISING.

“I feel really lucky to be recognized for performing,” said Bartees Strange. “I think about it a lot and we work hard to put on a great show. I love playing shows, it’s one of the greatest gifts I can ever have and share. Thanks to NIVA, and all of the venues and promoters behind the scenes of our shows.“

“The Black List exists to identify and celebrate incredible creative work and its makers and provide them with the visibility that their talent demands,” said Franklin Leonard, The Black List Founder. “We’re incredibly excited to partner with NIVA to do exactly that in music and live performance. NIVA President Dayna Frank and I were assistants together in the early days of our careers, so this is a particularly fulfilling full circle moment for me personally. Here’s to more live shows together in 2023!”

The Live List partners supporting artists throughout this year include Bandsintown, ROSTR, VenuePilot, 1of1 Custom, Found Surface, and Gibson.

The 2023 Live List of featured up-and-coming artists includes:

● Amyl and The Sniffers

● Automatic

● Bartees Strange

● BenDeLaCreme

● Bendigo Fletcher

● Caitlin Peluffo

● Celisse

● Danielle Ponder

● Dijon

● Dustin Nickerson

● Early Eyes

● Ethel Cain

● Fontaines DC

● Genesis Owusu

● Geoffrey Asmus

● Haley Heynderickx

● Kiss the Tiger

● Lowertown

● Mary Santora

● Maxo Kream

● MJ Lenderman

● Momma

● MUNA

● Nur-D

● Oh He Dead

● Orville Peck

● Sam Tallent

● Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs

● Sierra Ferrell

● Sudan Archives

● The Heavy Heavy

● The Local Honeys

● The Scarlet Opera

● Thee Sacred Souls

● Wet Leg