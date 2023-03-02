Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Adam Sandler Announces New Leg of 2023 Comedy Tour - Adam Sandler Live

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Critically acclaimed comedian and singer/songwriter of “The Chanukah Song,” Adam Sandler has announced seven additional dates for his Adam Sandler Live tour – due to overwhelming demand.

The Live Nation-produced trek kicks off on April 13 at Newark’s Prudential Center before wrapping up at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on April 21.

The Live Nation pre-sale begins today (March 2) at noon local time with general on-sale taking place Friday (March 3) at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

ADAM SANDLER LIVE TOUR DATES:
Thu Apr 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Fri Apr 14 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sun Apr 16 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
Mon Apr 17 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Apr 18 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
Wed Apr 19 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Apr 21 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

