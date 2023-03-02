Adam Sandler Announces New Leg of 2023 Comedy Tour – Adam Sandler Live

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Critically acclaimed comedian and singer/songwriter of “The Chanukah Song,” Adam Sandler has announced seven additional dates for his Adam Sandler Live tour – due to overwhelming demand.

The Live Nation-produced trek kicks off on April 13 at Newark’s Prudential Center before wrapping up at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on April 21.

The Live Nation pre-sale begins today (March 2) at noon local time with general on-sale taking place Friday (March 3) at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

ADAM SANDLER LIVE TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 13 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Fri Apr 14 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sun Apr 16 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Mon Apr 17 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Apr 18 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Wed Apr 19 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Apr 21 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena