Ishkōdé Records & Universal Music Canada Co-Sign R&B Singer/Songwriter Sebastian Gaskin

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Ishkōdé Records and Universal Music Canada (UMC) have announced the co-signing of R&B singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sebastian Gaskin. Together with Gaskin’s management team at Red Music Rising, the companies will collaborate to amplify the stories Gaskin shares while supporting any upcoming releases.

Born in Tataskweyak Cree Nation or Split Lake Manitoba as it is better known, Gaskin’s smooth vocals, mixed with hip-hop, and rap and rounded out with thoughtful lyrics have a musical style that’s been described as “Post Malone mixed with Frank Ocean” by the Winnipeg Free Press.

“My musical journey has been an organic one, and this next step with UMC feels natural and exciting,” said Gaskin. “I am extremely grateful to have found my tribe in the folks at Red Music Rising, and with the matriarchs, ShoShona Kish and Amanda Rheaume, at Ishkōdé Records. I look forward to sharing this music that I’ve been working on for the past several years; I know that these songs will change a lot of people’s minds on what ‘Indigenous’ music is.”

Gaskin is the recipient of the 2021 Western Canadian Music Award for R&B Artist of the Year, and the 2021 Kevin Walters Song Writing Award, and was also chosen to attend the 2021 Allan Slaight JUNO Masterclass. Following the release of Gaskin’s debut EP, Contradictions, on their own imprint, LieBoy Concepts, Gaskin made some impressive strides headlining a cross-Canada club tour and appearing at festivals throughout the country including Festival du voyageur, Canadian Music Week, Interstellar Rodeo, and Calgary Stampede. Gaskin is currently working on new projects set for release in the months ahead.

“We launched Ishkōdé Records in 2021 to amplify an incredible roster of artists who are sharing essential stories and shaping the future of music. Sebastian is a voice for the generations and their gifts as a songwriter and storyteller are incomparable,” said ShoShona Kish, co-founder of Ishkōdé Records. “Jeffrey and the team at UMC continue to be vital allies and collaborators for us – as label partners and in this, our first co-signed act.”