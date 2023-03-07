Pierce the Veil and The Used Announce Co-Headlining ‘The Creative Control’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rock icons Pierce the Veil and The Used have announced they will be hitting the road together this summer on the Creative Control tour. The co-headlining tour kicks off May 23 in Austin, TX making stops across Canada and the US before wrapping up in the desert town of Phoenix, AZ on July 2. Support for this tour is Don Broco, Deathbyromy, and girlfriends.

“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there! Love, Bert.” – The Used

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and presale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 12 pm ET.

CREATIVE CONTROL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 Austin, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

Wed May 24 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans ^+

Fri May 26 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

Sat May 27 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

Sun May 28 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

Tue May 30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy ^+

Wed May 31 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

Fri Jun 02 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^+

Sat Jun 03 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^+

Tue Jun 06 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

Wed Jun 07 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre ^+

Fri Jun 09 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

Sat Jun 10 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena ^+

Mon Jun 12 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

Tue Jun 13 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

Thu Jun 15 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center ^#

Fri Jun 16 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center ^#

Sat Jun 17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^#

Mon Jun 19 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

Wed Jun 21 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

Thu Jun 22 Madison, WI The Sylvee ^#

Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX Fair Park *^#

Wed Jun 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

Thu Jun 29 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

Sat Jul 01 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

Sun Jul 02 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Don Broco

+ With Deathbyromy

# With girlfriends