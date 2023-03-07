Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Pierce the Veil and The Used Announce Co-Headlining 'The Creative Control' Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rock icons Pierce the Veil and The Used have announced they will be hitting the road together this summer on the Creative Control tour. The co-headlining tour kicks off May 23 in Austin, TX making stops across Canada and the US before wrapping up in the desert town of Phoenix, AZ on July 2. Support for this tour is Don Broco, Deathbyromy, and girlfriends.

“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there! Love, Bert.” – The Used

TICKETS:  Tickets will be available starting with Citi and presale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 12 pm ET.

CREATIVE CONTROL 2023 TOUR DATES: 
Tue May 23       Austin, TX                     HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+
Wed May 24      New Orleans, LA            The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans ^+
Fri May 26         Tampa, FL                     Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+
Sat May 27        Boca Raton, FL              Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+
Sun May 28       St. Augustine, FL           The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+
Tue May 30       Atlanta, GA                   Coca Cola Roxy ^+
Wed May 31      Nashville, TN                 Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+
Fri Jun 02          Toronto, ON                  RBC Echo Beach ^+
Sat Jun 03         Baltimore, MD               Pier Six Pavilion ^+
Tue Jun 06        Richmond, VA                Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+
Wed Jun 07       Wallingford, CT             Oakdale Theatre ^+
Fri Jun 09          Philadelphia, PA             Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+
Sat Jun 10         Portland, ME                 Cross Insurance Arena ^+
Mon Jun 12       Asbury Park, NJ             Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#
Tue Jun 13        New York, NY                The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#
Thu Jun 15        Bethlehem, PA               Wind Creek Event Center ^#
Fri Jun 16          Moon Twp, PA               UPMC Events Center ^#
Sat Jun 17         Cuyahoga Falls, OH       Blossom Music Center ^#
Mon Jun 19       Grand Rapids, MI           GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#
Wed Jun 21       Cincinnati, OH               The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#
Thu Jun 22        Madison, WI                  The Sylvee ^#
Sat Jun 24         Dallas, TX                     Fair Park *^#
Wed Jun 28       Salt Lake City, UT          The Complex (Outdoors) ^#
Thu Jun 29        Reno, NV                      Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#
Sat Jul 01          Irvine, CA                      FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#
Sun Jul 02         Phoenix, AZ                   Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation Date
^ With Don Broco
+ With Deathbyromy
# With girlfriends

