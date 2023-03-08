Major Agencies, Management Companies And Artist Groups Throw Their Support Behind FAIR Ticketing Reform

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The live entertainment industry continues to cohere around FAIR Ticketing Reform, with more than twenty artist coalitions, management groups, music labels, and agencies pledging their support.

The campaign, which gained prominence in the wake of renewed congressional scrutiny of Ticketmaster and the ticketing industry, calls for a series of reforms that includes:

Giving artists the right to decide how their tickets can be sold, transferred and resold

Making speculative ticket selling and other deceptive practices used to sell tickets illegal

An expansion and stricter enforcement of the 2016 BOTS Act

The regulation and penalization of resale sites that serve as a safe haven for scalpers who knowingly sell tickets that are illegally acquired

Mandating all-in pricing across all ticketing marketplaces nationally so that fans know the full out-of-pocket cost of a ticket plus fees right upfront

The reform push has garnered support from multiple industry organizations, including WME, CAA, UTA, Wasserman Music, Vector Management, Red Light Management, Endeavor, Full Stop Management, Black Music Action Coalition, UMG, Music Artists Coalition, and Crush Music, among others.

“Bots and scalpers cause chaos in the current onsale process, leaving lots of fans disappointed. Artists are fiercely protective of their fans and we need to make sure laws help artists control their concert intellectual property and how their tickets are sold. That would be a big step forward in helping fans buy tickets at the prices artists set,” said Live Nation’s Michael Rapino.

“There is no doubt that change is needed in the current ticketing ecosystem to protect our clients and their work. The FAIR Ticketing reforms would provide the necessary tools to empower artists and creators who know their fans best while putting an end to deceptive ticketing practices,” added WME”s Lucy Dickens.

The full list of supporting organizations:

724 Management

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Crush Music

The Core Entertainment

Endeavor

Faculty Inc.

Full Stop Management

Gellman Management

Laffitte Management Group

Live Nation Entertainment

Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

REBEL

Red Light Management

Salxco

Songwriters of North America (SONA)

United Talent Agency (UTA)

Universal Music Group

Vector Management

Wasserman Music

Wolfson Entertainment Inc.

WME