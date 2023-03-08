Live Nation Strikes A Partnership With Owen’s Craft Mixers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced a new brand partnership with Owen’s Craft Mixers, the makers of an award-winning line of cocktail mixers that will see Owens products made available at more than one hundred Live Nation venues and festivals across the U.S.

The partnership will see Owens and Live Nation develop custom cocktails, promotions, digital market activations and content campaigns to help raise awareness of the brand.

Additionally, Live Nation will take an equity stake in the Owens brand, investing as part of the company’s recent Series C funding round.

“By bringing in Owen’s, we’re elevating classic cocktails while also expanding our options to bring fans drinks like Espresso Martinis, Ginger Beer and Rio Red Grapefruit,” noted Tom See, Live Nation’s Chief Operating Officer of Venues. “Hospitality is all about curating options fans enjoy, and we look forward to offering Owen’s mixers at our venues across the country.”

“Partnering with Live Nation gives us a vast, diverse, and creative frontier to expand and meet new fans where they are,” said Josh Miller, Co-founder and President of Owen’s Craft Mixers. “In addition to driving brand awareness through strategic trials on-site, we’ll maximize the bartender experience with consistency, quality, and ease in crafting premium cocktails for millions of Live Nation fans.”