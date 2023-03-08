The 2024 Juno Awards Are Headed For Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced that the Juno Awards will be returning to Canada’s East Coast next year, taking place in Nova Scotia’s capital, Halifax in 2024.

As part of the awards, Halifax will also host the annual lineup of Juno Week events, which will take place from March 20-24, 2024, and leading up to the 53rd annual Juno Awards, which will take place at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The 2024 return of the Canadian awards show will be the first time the Junos have been held in Halifax since 2006.

“Canada’s east coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “Halifax is a music lover’s paradise, with fans able to find live performances seven days a week across the city’s famed pubs and renowned music venues. We can’t wait to put the JUNO spotlight back on the city’s diverse music scene and celebrate the nation’s best in show, in true Maritime fashion.”

“Music-loving Halifax is thrilled to be host city for the 2024 JUNO Awards,” added Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “We are committed to ensure everyone from the musicians to industry professionals and fans leaves Halifax with a song in their heart.”

The JUNO Awards have travelled coast to coast across Canada starting in St. John’s in 2002 (and again in 2010), followed by Ottawa (2003, 2012 and 2017), Edmonton (2004, 2023), Winnipeg (2005 and 2014), Halifax (2006), Saskatoon (2007), Calgary (2008 and 2016), Vancouver (2009 and 2018), Toronto (2011, 2021 and 2022), Regina (2013), and Hamilton (2015).