Dead & Company Announce MusiCares Benefit Show For Cornell University

ITHACA, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced plans to perform at a benefit concert at Cornell University that will pay homage to the Grateful Dead’s historic 1977 performance at Cornell.

Proceeds from the concert, which is set for May 8th, will go to support the vital mission of the Recording Academy’s MusiCares, which provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music industry, and Cornell University’s 2030 Project, which seeks to develop climate change solutions.

The tour commemorates the Grateful Dead’s May 8, 1977 performance at Cornell’s Barton Hall, as part of the band’s Spring Tour of 1977, which aficionados consider to be one of the highlights of the band’s 30 year history. The concert was captured on audio and later released as a three-disc CD box set and five-disc LP in May 2017.

Tickets for the Dead & Company Cornell ’23 concert, including multiple levels of VIP and General Admission tickets, are available via Ticketstoday’s lottery system. Cornell University students will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at a discounted rate via a separate lottery.

For fans who can’t attend the show in person, a live Pay-per-view video, a live free audio stream, and a SiriusXM broadcast via the Grateful Dead Channel will be available. Additional details for the livestream will be revealed in the lead-up to the event.