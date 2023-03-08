SOURCE Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — SOURCE Nashville, an organization dedicated to supporting women in the Nashville music industry, announced the inductees for their 2023 class of the organization’s Hall of fame.

The inductees include:

*Marcie Allen, Cellar Door Concerts, William Morris Endeavor, MAD Booking & Events, Creative Artist Agency, NYU, MAC Presents, AB, MAC Consulting.

*Renee Bell, MCA, RCA/Sony.

*Janice Jackson, ASCAP, Capitol/EMI/Liberty Records, Blendingwell/Sister John Music, Maypop Music Group, Almo/Irving Music, Joe Scaife Productions & Publishing, Copyright Society of the South, Writer’s Den Music Group, MCS Music America, Inc., Peermusic, Travellers Hollow Music.

*Jackie Patillo, Star Song Communications, Integrity Gospel/Integrity Media, Verity Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Gospel Music Association.

*Becky Shanks, United Artists Agency/CBS Songs, Maypop Music, Peermusic.

*Denise Stiff, GreilWorks,Teena Shirts, BareWorks, Summer Lights, Keith Case and Associates, Scared Stiff Music and Sheehan’s Pub Co., Bob Titley Management, DS Management.

*Valerie Summers, William Morris Agency, Inc./WME, Destination Music/Gary Musick Production, Arrington Vineyards.

Now in its 20th year, SOURCE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville’s Historic Municipal Auditorium.

Presented by Springer Mountain Farms, the event will honor the nominees who were selected based upon peer recommendations, biographies, accomplishments, reputation, the number of years each individual has worked within the entertainment industry, and level of community involvement.

Ticket information for the event will be available in the coming weeks.