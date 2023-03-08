Peter Frampton And John Oates Among The Speakers Announced For The Relix Music Conference

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Relix Music Conference revealed the full schedule of programming as the event returns for its 4th year.

Set for April 17 & 18 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, the Relix Music Conference will feature a roster of speakers that includes rock legend Peter Frampton and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Oates, who will sit down for one-on-one conversations with Nashville’s top music critics throughout the two-day conference.

Other speakers lined up for 2023 include blues icon Andy Frasco, who will also serve as Master of Ceremonies for the conference.

Newly announced panels for RMC 2023 include Where Is My Mind: Mental Health & The Music Industry, featuring conversations with Backline.care founder Hilary Gleason, Frasco and more; Brand Aid, exploring the topic of artist brand management; and a Part 2 follow up to Sound Check: The State of the Business. Relix Music Conference will also partner with Americana Music Association to present two showcases on Brooklyn Bowl’s outdoor patio.

Previously announced programming includes panels Sound Check: The State Of The Business (Part 1) moderated by Relix Magazine Editor in Chief Dean Budnick, Point A To Point Z: Optimizing The Fan Experience moderated by IEBA Executive Director Pam Matthews, Child’s Play moderated by Relix Magazine Editor in Chief Mike Greenhaus, Building Blocks moderated by Unlock’s Patrick Workman, as well as a Case Study on Wasserman Music moderated by Project Admission’s Josh Baron.

The conference is produced by Brad Tucker, Director of Project Management at Dayglo Presents.

See the full schedule of panels and speakers, here: Relixmusicconference.com