Tower Records Announces The Launch Of Tower Labs, A New Event Space In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music retailer Tower Records unveiled their latest iteration of a traditional brick and mortar record store with the launch of Tower Labs in New York.

Located in Brooklyn’s trendy Williamsburg neighborhood, Tower Labs is billed as a “creative space” for artists to interact with fans.

According to Tower, the new space will allow artists and industry companies to host a variety of events such as album listening parties, jam sessions, pop-up stores, podcast interviews, meet-n-greets, gear demos, and more.

While the space is not a traditional retail location, fans will be able to pick up merch and limited release albums through a new speakeasy style ‘vinyl drop’ window.

The first events announced for Tower Labs include a performance and meet-and-greet with singer/songwriter Caroline Rose on March 24th and a fan event featuring R&B/Pop star Lolo Zouaï ahead of her sold-out New York show in April.

“With the relaunch of Tower Records, our goal has been to bring fans a new music discovery experience while preserving the brand’s legacy and storied past,” says Danny Zeijdel, President of Tower Records. “The opening of Tower Labs in Williamsburg, Brooklyn marks a new era as the neighborhood has become a music and cultural hub. Our new space will not be a traditional retail store, rather a hybrid center for performances, pop-ups, listening parties, and content creation. Fundamentally, the intention here is to develop a blueprint for future Tower Records locations.”