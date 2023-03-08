REPORT: Metro Boomin Sells Portion of Publishing Catalog to Shamrock for Nearly $70M

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Los Angeles-based company Shamrock Capital has reportedly acquired a portion of American record producer, songwriter, and DJ Metro Boomin’s entire existing publishing catalog for approximately $70 million.

The acquisition was first reported by Billboard on Tuesday (March 7) citing “sources close to the deal.”

Shamrock is best known for buying the masters of Taylor Swift’s first six audio albums from Big Machine in November 2020 for upwards of $300 million.

Shamrock’s Content Fund III LP is focused on buying a diverse and global portfolio of content and media rights. Last month, Shamrock said it has about $4.4 billion of assets under management.

Founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney, Shamrock has since transitioned into an institutionally backed private equity firm.

It has been an active buyer of music catalogs in recent years. Aside from buying Swift’s catalog, Shamrock has acquired the music publishing catalog of Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen, which includes hits such as “Firework” by Katy Perry; “Diamonds”, “Rude Boy”, and “What’s My Name” by Rihanna; and “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce, among many others.

Shamrock has also yet to confirm whether it is acquiring a portion of Metro Boomin’s whole publishing catalog, Billboard said.

Metro Boomin, also known as Leland Tyler Wayne, launched his second album, Heroes & Villians, on December 2, 2022. The album features Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future, Don Toliver, Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, Gunna, and late Migos member Takeoff.

It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 to become Metro Boomin’s second album to hit No. 1. In 2017, Metro Boomin launched his own label, Boominati Worldwide, in partnership with Republic Records and UMG.