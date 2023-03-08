Universal Music Canada Names Julie Adam EVP and General Manager

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Media and music industry veteran Julie Adam has joined Universal Music Canada (UMC) as Executive Vice President and General Manager. In her new role, Adam will lead UMC’s front-line operations, overseeing the label’s marketing, digital strategy, commercial affairs, and brand partnership portfolios.

She will work alongside UMC Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Remedios, who described her as “an absolute force.”

Adam is the current chair of The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), which includes The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts, and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. She is also a member of the board of directors for Big Brothers, and Big Sisters of Toronto, and is the author of the leadership book Imperfectly Kind: Why Kindness is the Must-Have Superpower You Need To Lead.

“She’s an exceptional executive and a passionate, pupurpose-driveneader who has helped shape the Canadian media and entertainment industry,” said Remedios.

“She leads with positivity, inclusivity, and creativity, and cares deeply about artists – as evidenced by her impressive career in service to music. I’m so honored Julie has agreed to join me in leading Universal Music Canada’s outstanding team as we continue to propel our roster of artists to new heights,” Remedios added.

PrBeforeoining UMC, Adam spent over two decades working for Rogers Sports & Media, where she made countless achievements through strategic initiatives that helped drive revenue and operational growth.

Adam has been recognized as Canada’s first female Vice President of Radio Programming. She is also a recipient of the Rosalie Award from Radio Trailblazers and the Diversity Champion Award from Women in Communications and Technology. Adam is among UMC’s most recent key hires. Four months ago, UMC promoted Craig ‘Big C’ Mannix to Vice President, Black Music, after previously serving as Senior Director, Urban Marketing.