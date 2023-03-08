Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Cheat Code Episode 50

The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 50: How Did I Get Shadow Banned

Wendy Day  Contact MePosted on
2 0

Our hosts discuss various topics on this episode of The Cheat Code. “How “Did I Get Shadow Banned Rari asks, “How” effective are Night-Club Campaigns?” And Wendy talks about learning how to break a record, and Kingpin shares his thoughts on the day’s topic. Let’s Keep the conversation going, #Coderz.

Join our goats every Wednesday for a new episode of the Industry’s #1 Podcast, “The Cheat Code.” Got any questions you want to ask our hosts, or are interested in submitting a topic for discussion, contact getthecheatcode@gmail.com. Tap in with “The Cheat Code” below, and please don’t forget to Like, Comment, and Share. And, oh yeah, please turn on our notifications. Add @GetTheCheatCode New Episodes Wednesdays on your favorite streaming platform. Remember to turn on our post notifications to stay updated with our Crew.

