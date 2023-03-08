LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Danny Wimmer Presents announced the lineup for Bourbon & Beyond as it makes its return to Louisville from September 14-17.

For 2023, the festival will feature multiple stages of music performances from more than 50 artists, including headlining sets from Bruno Mars, The Killers, Brandi Carlile, and The Black Keys

Other artists announced for the four-day Bourbon & Beyond 2023 also include Duran Duran, Billy Strings, The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, and Blondie, Hozier, Train, Jon Batiste, Spoon, Britney Howard, and Old Crow Medicine Show, among others.

The festival will continue to serve as a key destination for bourbon fans and dozens of craft distillers will be on hand to share rare, vintage, and experimental beverages.

Tickets are on sale now, including Single day, Weekend, Mint VIP and Angel’s Envy Beyond VIP passes, which features all-inclusive drinks and complimentary curated bites from chef Anthony Lamas of Louisville’s famed Seviche restaurant, are on sale now.

Fans will have a variety of camping options for 2023, including Car + Tent and RV as well as elevated ‘glamping’ options for both tent and RV in the Barrel and Oak Coves.

For those who like sleeping indoors, the festival is offering packages that include a three to five-night hotel stay at partner hotels in Louisville and a GA or Mint VIP Weekend Ticket at discounted rates.