Pulitzer Prize-Winning Composer Ellen Reid Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Wise Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Wise Music Group announced the signing of an exclusive publishing deal with Ellen Reid and Chester Music Limited.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist, Reid’s extensive body of work ranges from opera and choral writing to film scoring and sound design. Rein won a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2019 for her opera p r i s m and she’s currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic with support from the Esa-Pekka Salonen Commissions Fund.

She was also one of the co-founders of the Luna Composition Lab, a mentorship program for young female and nonbinary composers and serves as Composer-in-Residence with New Mexico Philharmonic and is Contemporary Music Chair for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra during their 2022-2023 season.

“I am honored to join Chester Music’s phenomenal line-up of composers — these are artists whose work I deeply respect and admire”, says Ellen Reid. “And I couldn’t ask for a more talented and passionate team than those at Chester and Wise Music Group to help guide me through the next chapter of my career.”

“The team at Chester Music is honored to welcome Ellen Reid, composer and sound artist of a unique dimension! We are inspired by her creative energy and honored to be part of her creative journey,” added Chester Music Limited, Wiebke Busch.