Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Says Third-Party Foo Fighters Tickets are Invalid; Including StubHub & Vivid Seats

GILFORD, NH (CelebrityAccess) – The iconic rock band Foo Fighters are heading to Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on May 24, but several fans with tickets may not be getting through the door. The venue has announced it will not be accepting any third-party tickets for the show, including those purchased from sites like Vivid Seats or StubHub.

“This is the most exciting thing for me this summer, so I’m really, really bummed,” said Jennifer Alba to CBSNews, who recently learned her tickets are invalid. “What is going to happen to those seats? All the seats that have been bought?”

However, it wasn’t the venue that made that decision, it was the band. Dave Grohl and Co. made the request to try and stop scalpers and ticket companies from buying up all of the show tickets and according to the venue website, “to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value.”

The issue is many fans already bought those third-party tickets and had them transferred.

Foo fan Justin Goodwin was unable to purchase tickets during the pre-sale, so he turned to the secondary market and purchased two tickets from a reseller. He said he didn’t realize the tickets, which are now bought and paid for, wouldn’t get him into the show.

“It wasn’t presented very well considering the fact that the presale had nothing posted about this whatsoever,” Goodwin said to WMUR.

“It’s an industry wide problem with these third-party vendors. They have the capability to buy 2/3 of the tickets in an instant,” said Tricia Frazier to WBZ, a Foo Fighters fan who has a third-party ticket. “Seat Geek gave me an email directly after I made the purchase saying that we would not be getting the tickets until closer to 72 hours prior to the actual event, and that was at the request of the venue.”

The venue is now recommending fans begin asking those third-party companies for a refund. Ticketmaster has a website set-up to exchange tickets, but only at face value.