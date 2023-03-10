New Concert Venue at Coachman Park Opens This Summer & Officially Has a Name – The Sound

CLEARWATER (CelebrityAccess) – A new waterfront concert venue opening this Summer at Coachman Park officially has a name – The Sound. The new venue will be managed by Ruth Eckerd Hall in partnership with the city of Clearwater. The Sound includes 4,000 covered seats plus an additional 5,000 lawn seats.

Ruth Eckerd Hall President and CEO Susan M. Crockett stated, “It is truly exciting to be able to share the name which has been under wraps these past weeks. This will be an iconic venue offering a one-of-a-kind experience in Tampa Bay. The Sound will host great entertainment in front of Clearwater’s breathtaking sunset and is sure to be an artist favorite.”

The Sound will host the Sad Summer Festival on Friday, July 7. Michael Franti & Spearhead are scheduled to perform on Friday (July 21) and the Goo Goo Dolls with special guest O.A.R. are scheduled for Monday (July 24). Tickets for those shows are already on sale. Other shows already scheduled are Chicago, Billy Currington, and Kenny Loggins.

Bobby Rossi, EVP and Chief Programming Officer at Ruth Eckerd Hall commented, “We have already announced several concerts playing the inaugural season with plans to announce many more in the coming months. The grand opening of The Sound this summer will be another landmark milestone for The City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall, partners for over 40 years.”

Ruth Eckerd Hall was chosen to operate the concert venue at Coachman Park by the Clearwater City Council. The votes were based on three criteria: demonstrated experience of company and personnel; project methodology, approach and schedule; and references.