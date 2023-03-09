A Third Victim Dies Following Rochester Crowd Surge, Rochester Main Street Armory Loses License

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — A third person has died from injuries sustained during in a crowd surge following a concert at Rochester’s Main Street Armory on Sunday night.

The victim, 35-year-old Aisha Stephens, died on Wednesday night, according to a police report obtained by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

The previous victims include Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, who was pronounced dead at the scene and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, who died the following day.

Seven other victims who sustained non-life-threatening injuries have all been released, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Public safety officials are looking into the cause of the crowd surge that followed Sunday’s concert by Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes. Police were summoned to the Main Street Armory following reports of gunshots but have not found any evidence to indicate weapons were discharged at the venue.

Main Street Armory Loses Entertainment License

On Wednesday the City of Rochester notified Scott Donaldson of Main Street Castle Entertainment that his license to stage entertainment events has not been renewed, effectively barring public events at the venue for the foreseeable future.

City officials requested that Donaldson attend a meeting Wednesday during which he would be requested to voluntarily suspend hosting events at the venue or have the pending renewal of his entertainment license rejected. According to ABC affiliate WHAM, Donaldson did not attend the meeting.

“Although we like to work in partnership with people always and seek voluntary cooperation, either way, in the interest of public safety, we could not allow events to continue at that venue until a thorough and complete investigation is done and recommendations made for future events,” Police Chief David Smith told WHAM.