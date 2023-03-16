Schellraiser Music Festival Announces Lineup With Asleep at the Wheel, Meat Puppets, & More

MCGILL, NV (CelebrityAccess) – The Schellraiser Music Festival takes place June 1 – 3 near the small town of Ely, NV surrounded by stunning high-desert landscapes and the majestic Schell Creek Mountain range. The headliners for this year’s festival include Blonde Redhead, Meat Puppets, Asleep At The Wheel, The Joy Formidable, Blitzen Trapper, Murder By Death, and more.

This is the second year for the fest – with the first edition seeing Old 97’s, Houndmouth, BRONCHO, and more than 25 other artists perform at the remote McGill Pool Park in Salt Lake City. In the intimate environment, Schellraiser 2022 offered festivalgoers and live music fans the rare chance to interact and engage with each other in a natural seeing. Event founder, Rudy Herndon said, “Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller announced that the lineup was probably the best-curated one he’d ever seen, and guitarist Ken Bethea paid us the ultimate compliment by comparing the overall vibe to that of Marfa, Texas.”

Schellraiser was created and is 100% curated by Herndon, who has lived in Eastern Nevada off and on since 2006 and is passionate about bringing more music and culture to the Steptoe Valley. So, in 2019, he walked away from his job as a journalist and dug in to make Schellraiser happen. He says the vibe “reflects our love of alternative and independent music, from country to cumbia, punk to pop, and soul to psychedelia.”

After getting inspiration to start a festival after attending the Trans Pecos Festival of Music + Love in Marfa, he saw potential. “I wanted to create a different kind of smaller-scale event that’s inclusive and welcoming and joyful – and free from the kinds of crowds, trends, social pressures, and pretensions that plague larger-scale festivals.” Herndon says the festival’s small size not only encourages greater interaction among festivalgoers; it also minimizes impacts from traffic, overcrowding, and waste.

To further reduce impacts on local traffic, the festival is partnering with the Ely Shoshone Tribe’s Tsaa Nesunkwa Cannabis Dispensary to offer free rides on board the one-and-only Canna-Bus. The bus will be shuttling festivalgoers between the festival venue and the tribe’s dispensary, along with other stops in Ely and at Schellraiser’s 80-acre campground.

The festival’s off-grid campground is home to the largest private solar power array in the surrounding area. A solar battery storage system keeps the lights on at 10 developed camping sites after the sun goes down each day.

Herndon is also hoping to jump-start the culture through the restoration of the historic and long-abandoned McGill Theater near Ely. The mixed-use project aims to restore the main auditorium for movie screenings, concerts, and other special events, while eventually creating a smaller second auditorium for screenings of classic, international, indie and arthouse movies.

Full Line Up

June 1

Main Stage:

Asleep At The Wheel

Blitzen Trapper

The Secret Sisters

Mapache

The Delines

Brit Taylor

West Texas Exiles

Side Stage:

Brennen Leigh

Vandoliers

The Two Tracks

Ali McGuirk

June 2

Main Stage:

Blonde Redhead

The Joy Formidable

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

Blackwater Holylight

Frankie And The Witch Fingers

Tropa Magica

Anthony D’Amato

Side Stage:

Summer Cannibals

Grace McKagan

Los Shadows

The Mellons

The Plastic Cherries

June 3

Main Stage:

Meat Puppets

Murder By Death

SadGirl

Night Moves

Titus Andronicus

The Paranoyds

The 40 Acre Mule

Side Stage:

Joshua Ray Walker

Ottoman Turks

Jenny Don’t And The Spurs

White Rose Motor Oil

Noelle & The Deserters