Måneskin Announces The ‘Rush!’ World Tour For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Måneskin announces the RUSH! World Tour – which will see the band headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan, Europe, the UK, and Ireland. And it will be their first ever shows in Australia, bringing their electric live set and phenomenal new live staging to the “land down under.”
In the US, where last year the band embarked on their first headlining North American tour that sold out 100,000 tickets across 25 shows, and saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, Måneskin will be kicking it up a notch and returning to headline arenas across the US and Canada, including a landmark show at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden.
After an incredible welcome in South America in 2022, Måneskin will return later this year, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia for the first time. In Japan, Måneskin will be returning to headline arenas in the country for the first time. The rock group will also be making their way down under to Australia for the very first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide.
The RUSH! World Tour will follow on from Måneskin’s ongoing LOUD KIDS World Tour which continues to see them sell out shows globally and play to over 500,000 fans. With over 20 sold-out shows still to come, the LOUD KIDS tour continues to travel across the band’s native Italy before heading to countries across Europe including Spain, Denmark, Hungary, the UK, and more.
The Måneskin live show has already travelled to over 25 countries between Europe, North America, South America and Japan and between headline shows – the band dominated festival stages around the world including Coachella, Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris and Sweden), Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Rock Wertcher, Summer Sonic in Japan and more.
Before hitting the road again for the RUSH! World Tour, the band will play 5 special stadium shows in their beloved Italy in July with more than 220.000 tickets already sold.
The RUSH! tour follows the band’s new album of the same name, released in January 2023 reaching No. 1 in 15 countries and breaking the Top 5 in 20 countries, garnering over 800 million global album streams, adding to the band’s impressive 7.3 billion global artist streams.
RUSH! World Tour
September 3, 2023 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza
September 21, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
December 14, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
LOUD KIDS World Tour
Italy
