Måneskin Announces The ‘Rush!’ World Tour For 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Måneskin announces the RUSH! World Tour – which will see the band headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan, Europe, the UK, and Ireland. And it will be their first ever shows in Australia, bringing their electric live set and phenomenal new live staging to the “land down under.”

In the US, where last year the band embarked on their first headlining North American tour that sold out 100,000 tickets across 25 shows, and saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, Måneskin will be kicking it up a notch and returning to headline arenas across the US and Canada, including a landmark show at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden.

After an incredible welcome in South America in 2022, Måneskin will return later this year, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia for the first time. In Japan, Måneskin will be returning to headline arenas in the country for the first time. The rock group will also be making their way down under to Australia for the very first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

The RUSH! World Tour will follow on from Måneskin’s ongoing LOUD KIDS World Tour which continues to see them sell out shows globally and play to over 500,000 fans. With over 20 sold-out shows still to come, the LOUD KIDS tour continues to travel across the band’s native Italy before heading to countries across Europe including Spain, Denmark, Hungary, the UK, and more.

The Måneskin live show has already travelled to over 25 countries between Europe, North America, South America and Japan and between headline shows – the band dominated festival stages around the world including Coachella, Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza (Chicago, Paris and Sweden), Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring, Rock Wertcher, Summer Sonic in Japan and more.

Before hitting the road again for the RUSH! World Tour, the band will play 5 special stadium shows in their beloved Italy in July with more than 220.000 tickets already sold.

The RUSH! tour follows the band’s new album of the same name, released in January 2023 reaching No. 1 in 15 countries and breaking the Top 5 in 20 countries, garnering over 800 million global album streams, adding to the band’s impressive 7.3 billion global artist streams.

RUSH! World Tour

September 3, 2023 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

September 6, 2023 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

September 21, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 27, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

November 3, 2023 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

November 20, 2023 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

November 22, 2023 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

November 23, 2023 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

November 25, 2023 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

November 27, 2023 – Singapore

December 2, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan

December 3, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan

December 7, 2023 – Kobe, Japan

December 14, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

December 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

LOUD KIDS World Tour

February 23, 2023 – Pesaro, Italy – Vitrifrigo Arena SOLD OUT

February 25, 2023 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour SOLD OUT

February 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (previously at: AFAS LIVE) SOLD OUT

March 2, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

March 3, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

March 6, 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena SOLD OUT

March 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena SOLD OUT

March 13, 2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (previously at: Zenith) SOLD OUT

March 16, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 17, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 20, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

March 21, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

March 24, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 25, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 28, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 29, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 31, 2023 – Bari, Italy – Palaflorio SOLD OUT

April 3, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 4, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 6, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 11, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi SOLD OUT

26 April 2023 – Zurigo, Svizzera – Hallenstadion (previously at: Halle 622) SOLD OUT

April 28, 2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT

30 April 2023 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal SOLD OUT

May 2, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Royal Arena

May 5, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

May 8, 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Arena (previously at: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT

May 12, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall SOLD OUT

May 14, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena (previously at: Malá Sportovní Hala) SOLD OUT

May 16, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena (previously at: Barba Negra) SOLD OUT

May 18, 2023 – Riga, Latvia – Mežaparks Grand Stage (previously at Arena Riga) VENUE UPGRADE

19 May 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT

Italy

16 July 2023 – Trieste, Italy – Stadio Nereo Rocco

20 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

21 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

24 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro SOLD OUT

25 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro