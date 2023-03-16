Triangle Talent Founder Floyd Ray Lewellyn Dead At 88

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Floyd Ray Lewellyn, a pioneer of the Louisville music and business communities who co-founded companies such as Triangle Talent and Jefferson Audio Video Systems, and who was known professionally as Ray Allen, has died. He was 88.

According to an obituary published by his family died on March 9th but a cause of death was not provided.

Lewellyn graduated from Louisville’s Fern Creek High School in 1952 and did a stint in the U.S. military before returning to Louisville where he tried his hand as a professional musician.

Lewellyn played bass and co-founded and performed with several regional groups, including Black Mountain Boys and The Carnations & Trendells but eventually hung up his spurs after a decade on the road.

Along with his business partner Hardy Martin, Lewellyn would found multiple companies in the Louisville area, including SAMBO Sound, Triangle Talent, Lewellyn & Martin Inc, Allen-Martin Productions, Jefferson Audio Video Systems, and Innovative Electronic Designs (IED).

In addition, Lewellyn was a member of the Kentucky Derby Festival Committee, overseeing events and activities around the famed horse race.

In his spare time, Lewellyn was an instrument-rated private pilot and an avid gardener, according to the obituary published by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Melodie Power (Tom), son, Mark Lewellyn (Amy), five grandsons (Brandon and Matthew Jones; Craig, Chad, and Cal Lewellyn), and four great-grandchildren; and preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Lewellyn, parents, Arville and Bertha Lewellyn, and siblings, Morris Lewellyn (Stella), Mildred Quesenberry (Clarence), and Vera Street (Mick).

“Ray Allen was one of the original co-founders of Triangle Talent, in addition to many other successful businesses in the Louisville area. Our condolences to his family and may he rest in peace,” Triangle Talent said in a statement after news of Lewellyn’s passing broke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/kyin) or Hosparus Health (hosparushealth.org/donate).