ASM Global Doubles Down On Their Commitment To Sustainability

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global’s social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, in partnership with with Honeycomb Strategies, announced a plan to enhance sustainability at its international portfolio of sports and entertainment venues.

Beginning in 2023, ASM Global focus its full capability on to achieving measurable results throughout its portfolio, including the use of the most comprehensive tracking system in the venue space as the company works to create substantial collective impact on every contient they operate.

According to ASM Global, their commitment for their entire portfolio of venues includes:

1. Reduce energy consumption by 25% by 2030 from baseline year (2023).

2. Achieve 20% of all energy consumed through renewable energy sources by 2025.

3. Carbon neutral by 2050.

4. Divert over 50% of waste overall by 2025.

5. Eliminate single-use plastic in front of house by 2025.

6. Reduce water consumption by 25% by 2030 from baseline year (2023).

7. Award 50% of its reportable spend to suppliers adhering to its environmental purchasing policy by 2030.

8. Increase plant-based menu options by 35% by 2024 within Savor (ASM Global’s food division) venues.

9. Decrease food waste by 75% by 2026 within Savor venues.

ASM Global and their partner clients already operate the largest collection of certified green venues, with more than 40 around the world, the company said.

“Our current portfolio of LEED-certified venues has set the standard, and we’re now raising the bar even higher,” noted ASM Global’s CEO Ron Bension.

“This entire program will be integrated into all of the relationships with our existing and future clients as part of our intrinsic ASM Global DNA,” Bension continued.

“As we stated when we first partnered with Honeycomb Strategies last summer, demand from our established and newer clients for state-of-the-art sustainability innovations has been consistently increasing. We are now in a position to work with them and lead the industry in this incredibly important space,” he added.