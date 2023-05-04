The City Of Rochester Does Not Plan To File Criminal Charges Following The Main Street Armory Crowd Surge

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — RNo criminal charges will be brought by the City of Rochester over a fatal crowd crush in March at the Main Street Armory concert venue.

On Tuesday, the city announced that after conducting a comprehensive, multi-departmental investigation into the March 5th crowd surge, thy found no basis to bring criminal charges in the case.

“The City’s Law Department, Police and Fire Departments, Department of Neighborhood and Business Development and Code Enforcement teams conducted an extensive investigation over several weeks. The teams completed numerous interviews and comprehensive inspections, and compiled the information for consideration by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Based on the information and evidence, both the RPD and DA’s Office determined that there is no basis for criminal charges in this case..” the city stated in a press announcement on the decision.

The crowd surge, which occurred at the Main Street Armory on March 5th, following a concert by rappers GloRilla and Finnesse2tymes, left three people dead and seven injured.

Despite the lack of criminal charges, the City of Rochester announced it will conduct a review of their entertainment licensing procedures to identify and implement additional conditions that would increase safety and security for entertainment patrons in Rochester.

The 6,500-capacity Main Street Armory has been closed with a suspended entertainment license as the City conducts a review into the venue’s business practices and according to Spectrum News, paperwork filed with the City on March 23rd revealed the the club changed hands for a reported $550,000.