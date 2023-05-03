Maria Eilert Promoted To Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Maria Eilert to the role of Account Executive at the public relations agency.

In her new role at the company, Eilert will focus on developing and implementing publicity campaigns for the company’s clients, including artists and other projects, Shore Fire said.

Eilert, who hails from Overland Park, Kansas, joined Shore Fire in late 2020 after graduating from Belmont University with a degree in Music Business.

Since joining the company, she’s played a role in campaigns for musicians, creators and companies, including Jacob Sartorius, Morgan Simianer, The East Family, The Pasta Queen, Alex Warren, Kristy Scott, Blippi The Musical, Abbey Cone, Scarypoolparty, Lyte, and Wasserman Music, among others.

“Maria’s exceptional dedication and talent have propelled her to new heights within our team. Her thoughtfulness, enthusiasm, and strategic approach to publicity have consistently made a significant impact. It’s with immense pride and excitement that we announce Maria’s promotion to the position of Account Executive. Her growth as a publicist has been remarkable, and we have no doubt she will continue to excel in this new role,” stated Andrea Evenson, Director at Shore Fire.