Music Journalist Irv Lichtman Passes

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Irv Lichtman, a well-known and long-serving editor and music journalist at Billboard and other publications, passed away on May 2nd at the age of 87. His son David confirmed the news to Billboard, stating that Lichtman died peacefully in his sleep.

Lichtman was renowned for his vast knowledge of the music industry, particularly in the area of music publishing. He served as a mentor to many aspiring music journalists over the years.

A native of New York, Lichtman began his career in the industry as an intern at the record industry trade Cashbox, where he learned the business from the magazine’s editor Bob Austin.

He joined Billboard in the late 1970s and worked as both a columnist and in various editorial roles until his retirement in 2001.

“I was so lucky when I joined Billboard in 1991 because Irv was the editor in New York that I reported to for about 4 years,” says Larry LeBlanc, senior writer at CelebrityAccess. “He was deputy editor with the rather daunting Ken Schlager (“He who must be obeyed”) as editor, and Ken Terry as the amazing news editor. Irv made me feel at home and gently guided me in the Billboard way of reporting music news. After he left Billboard, I sat with him a couple of times at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala. He was always sharp, perceptive, and warm. Damn this breaks my heart.”

According to Billboard, Lichtman remained active after his retirement, serving on the board of the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, and at the Friedberg Jewish Community Center, where he remained an active member.

Lichtman is survived by his wife Phyllis, two sons, and multiple grandchildren. A funeral will be held on Friday at Gutterman’s Funeral Parlor in Rockville Centre, N.Y.

The Lichtman family request that donations in memory of Irving Lichtman be made to HIAS. HIAS is the world’s oldest refugee resettlement agency and is currently doing work around the world and especially in Ukraine.