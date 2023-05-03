The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Honors CMA Chief Exec Sarah Trahern

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sarah Trahern, the Chief Executive Office of the Country Music Association, was honored by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation during the organization’s annual Promise Gala on Saturday, April 29 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville.

During the gala, Trahern received an award recognizing her support for the JDRF from country recording artist Trisha Yearwood, who also took to the stage to perform her hit, “The Song Remembers When.”

Trahern, who has been a longtime supporter of the JDRF, was herself diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2019, just days before she was to host the annual CMA Fest in Nashville.

During the JDRF Promise Gala, Trahern spoke about the type 1 community and some of the technological innovations changing the way people are treated for the disease.

The gala was one of three events the JDRF hosted in Tennessee on April 29th which raised more than $2.5 million to support the organization’s mission.