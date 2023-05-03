Sue Ann Cordell Joins Reliant Talent

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Reliant Talent, a boutique agency based in Nashville, has welcomed industry veteran Sue Ann Cordell to its team. In her new position, Cordell will oversee Human Resources, Office Administration, and Executive Assistance. This will support the agency as they expand their service offerings and roster.

Cordell began her career in 1991 with Charles Dorris & Associates after relocating to Nashville. In 1993, she joined WME as an assistant to the Co-Head of the CCM Department after the agency acquired CD&A. While at WME, she worked her way up to become Vice President and Head of Human Resources for WME’s Nashville offices. Cordell was also a member of the agency’s Global Management Team and served as an Advisor for the Corporate Philanthropic Foundation.

Apart from her corporate experience, Cordell is an entrepreneur, owning Shineworthy Lifestyles, a life coaching and event-speaking company, and SHINEWORTHY TEA, a tea company. She also serves as a guest speaker at various institutions, providing insights into how the audience can find fulfillment in their careers, relationships, and daily lives.

Regarding her new role, Cordell said, “I am thrilled to come alongside the leadership of this company and to utilize my areas of expertise to contribute to the continued growth and success. The future is bright at Reliant Talent Agency, and I am excited to be a part of the team!”

Reliant Partner and Co-Head Steve Lassiter stated, “We are thrilled to have Sue Ann join our team. Her extensive experience and expertise in the entertainment industry, combined with her excellent communication skills, make her a valuable addition to our agency. We look forward to working with her and continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients.”